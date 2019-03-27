|
Jason A. Kehoe, age 35, of Holland died unexpectedly Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home.
Jason really liked his job as a welder at Adient in Holland. He enjoyed fishing, playing video games, sports, going to Griffins hockey games and music. Jason's son Manuel was his lil buddy and his pride and joy. Jason always had a smile on his face.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ken and Bobbie Moldengraff and Manuel Barrientos, a nephew Rollando Ruiz and a cousin Felicia Castaneda.
He is survived by his beautiful son Manuel; mother: Raquel and Tom Smith of Hamilton and father George Kehoe of Clarkrange, Tennessee; sisters: Natasha Kehoe and financé Aaron Ruiz of Holland and Brooke Kehoe of Fennville; grandmother: Amparo Barrientos; aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 West 13th Street in Holland. Father Kyle Kilpatrick will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm with wake prayers at 7:30 pm, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland and from 10-11 am prior to the service at the church. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019