Jasper Poll
1926 - 2020
Jasper Poll, age 94, passed away at his home on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Jasper was humble and did not enjoy the spotlight. Faith, Family, and the Farm were his top three priorities. He was a patient, loving, and hardworking father, grandfather, and friend. He was a lifelong member of Hamilton Reformed Church and served his community through the Farm Bureau and in multiple roles. He was loved and will certainly be missed.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera in 2006, and his grandson, Mike Poll in 2013.

He is survived by his children, Gord and Linda Poll, Rick and Eleanor Poll, Randy and Tami Poll, Greg and Kim Poll; grandchildren, Christopher and Kendera Poll, Stephanie and Kurt DeHorn, Craig and Maddy Poll, Brad and Lisa Poll, Lisa and Mike Roberts, Lori and Scott Launders, Matt and Lynnette Poll, Mitch and Kristin Poll, Melissa and Ian O'Connor, Kimberly and Jordan Heckman, Valerie and Colton Smith, Nichole and Josh VanderWeide, Rachel and Brett Brink, 34 great-grandchildren; sister, Thelma and Dale Brower; and sister, Ardith Kalkman.

Due to current COVID restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private and held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Memorial contributions can be to Hospice of Holland.

Burial to take place in Riverside Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home

