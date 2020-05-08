Jay Breuker, age 91, of Zeeland, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Jay was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jay was the founder and owner of Shady Side Poultry Farm in South Olive. In addition to running the farm for many years, he volunteered at Bibles for Mexico and Crossroads Bible Institute. Jay was a member of South Olive Christian Reformed Church where he served as an elder and deacon.
Jay is survived by his children: Linda and Gerald Van Kampen of West Columbia, SC, Diane Sale of Holland, Lois and Kevin Brouwer of Holland, Dennis and Brenda Breuker of Olive Center and Paula and Loran DeFeyter of Holland; 10 grandchildren: Cathy and Myron Watterson, Tonya and Kris Dixon, Randy and Katie Van Kampen, Carrie Sale, Lynnae and Larry Stankus, Tara and Greg Kester, Chad and Krystle Brouwer, Jenna and Shawn Voss, Elisha and Justin Truman and Clair and Josh Holstege; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings: Doris and Sid Lankheet, Bev and Harv Nyland, Wayne and Marilyn Breuker; sister-in-law, Jane Knoll.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 68 years, Pearl Breuker, in 2016; and by his sister Joyce Overbeek.
Private services will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Crossroads Bible Institute. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 8, 2020.