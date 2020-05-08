My sympathy to all of you in the loss of your father and grand father. Uncle Jay was a gentle caring man. I remember when I would stay over night and he would not let me help you girls in the chicken coop. He was a very fussy farmer and his equipment was always shiny and clean. I have very good memories of staying at your house Yes-----he took very good care of Aunt Pearl in her last days. Very patient and caring to her. May God give you all Peace in the days ahead !!!

Marcia TenBroeke

Family