Jay Breuker
1929 - 2020
Jay Breuker, age 91, of Zeeland, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Jay was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jay was the founder and owner of Shady Side Poultry Farm in South Olive. In addition to running the farm for many years, he volunteered at Bibles for Mexico and Crossroads Bible Institute. Jay was a member of South Olive Christian Reformed Church where he served as an elder and deacon.
Jay is survived by his children: Linda and Gerald Van Kampen of West Columbia, SC, Diane Sale of Holland, Lois and Kevin Brouwer of Holland, Dennis and Brenda Breuker of Olive Center and Paula and Loran DeFeyter of Holland; 10 grandchildren: Cathy and Myron Watterson, Tonya and Kris Dixon, Randy and Katie Van Kampen, Carrie Sale, Lynnae and Larry Stankus, Tara and Greg Kester, Chad and Krystle Brouwer, Jenna and Shawn Voss, Elisha and Justin Truman and Clair and Josh Holstege; 19 great-grandchildren; siblings: Doris and Sid Lankheet, Bev and Harv Nyland, Wayne and Marilyn Breuker; sister-in-law, Jane Knoll.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 68 years, Pearl Breuker, in 2016; and by his sister Joyce Overbeek.
Private services will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Crossroads Bible Institute. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
My sympathy to all of you in the loss of your father and grand father. Uncle Jay was a gentle caring man. I remember when I would stay over night and he would not let me help you girls in the chicken coop. He was a very fussy farmer and his equipment was always shiny and clean. I have very good memories of staying at your house Yes-----he took very good care of Aunt Pearl in her last days. Very patient and caring to her. May God give you all Peace in the days ahead !!!
Marcia TenBroeke
Family
May 9, 2020
Sympathies to you all in the loss of your dad and grandpa.
Jeanine Bomers
Family
May 7, 2020
Jay was such a Sweet and Loving Man!! We enjoyed being next door neighbors with Jay and Pearl for many years!! We will be keeping there family Who were so good to Jay since Pearl died in our Prayers!!! Love Gene and Elaine Bobeldyk!!
Gene Bobeldyk
Neighbor
May 7, 2020
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15. I remember the winters with rides on sleds behind the tractor. I remember helping (or interfering) in the chicken coops. Prayers for comfort for all family members. Almost the last of the Knoll family members of that generation.
Steve and Norma Hook
Family
May 6, 2020
Our sympathies are with the family. Uncle Jay was a hard working and faithful father and husband. May the memories you have of him comfort you as you miss his physical presence here and know that he is at peace in his eternal home. Love, Millie and Jim
Millie Robbert
Family
