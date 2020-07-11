1/1
Jay Lindell
Jay Roger Lindell graduated into glory on July 8, 2020, following a 19-month journey with brain cancer. Jay was born in Naperville, Il to Donna and Gerald Lindell. Jay graduated from Naperville Central in 1977, and went on to attend Hope College, graduating in 1981. He later went to Western Theological Seminary, graduating with a Master of Divinity degree in 1997. Jay became an ordained minister in the Reformed Church of America, a designation that he held for the past 33 years.
After graduating from Hope College in 1981, Jay came on staff with Young Life, beginning a 40-year career with the youth ministry organization. He spent the majority of his career as the Director of the Greater Holland Area. During Jay's tenure, Holland grew to one of the largest Young Life Areas in the country with 20 ministries and over 150 volunteer leaders. From 1993 to 2018 Jay served as a part time professor of Youth Ministry at Hope College, sharing his passion and experience with students interested in pursuing careers in youth ministry. Most recently he served as the Executive Pastor of Christ Memorial Church in Holland from 2017 to 2019.
Jay embodied the concept of servant leadership. He believed that his role was to support and empower others, always looking for opportunities to put people in roles where they could utilize their strengths. Jay believed that life was better when shared with other people. He loved forming partnerships and building teams. He cherished the close relationships developed through coaching his children in youth sports.
His favorite partnership by far was with his wife of 37 years, Jeanne (Brink) Lindell. Jay considered marrying Jeanne the greatest thing that ever happened to him. His favorite team was his family. Jay is also survived by children, Zack (Allie), Katie, and Jacob; siblings, Jeana Lindell, Tom Lindell (Lisle, Il), Dawn (David) Prochaska (Downers Grove, Il); nieces, Hannah, Savanna, Sara, Amanda, Anneka; nephew, Ian; sisters and brother-in- law, Anne Brink, Mary Brink, Robert Brink (Karine).
He is preceded in death by his parents: Donna and Jerry Lindell and parent's in law, Irwin and Barbara Brink.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Jay and Jeanne Lindell Capernaum Scholarship Fund at the Holland/Zeeland Community Foundation, Hospice of Holland, or the Irwin Brink Chemistry Scholarship fund at Hope College.
A private graveside service to be held in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. www.langelandsterenberg.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 11, 2020.
