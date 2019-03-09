|
|
Jay D. Neinhuis, age 93, of South Olive, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born and raised in South Olive, Michigan. Jay was a life long farmer and he was a man of deep faith who loved the Lord. Mr. Neinhuis was a life long member of South Olive Christian Reformed Church. Jay loved his family deeply and will be missed by many.
Mr. Neinhuis was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor in 2013; parents, Abel and Hattie; brothers and sisters, Esther Mae Vander Zwaag, Marian, Alvin and Vern. He is survived by his loving daughter, Sherry (John) Kleinheksel, of Hamilton; grandchildren, Brian (Jessica) Kleinheksel, Mark Kleinheksel; great granddaughters, Kilee and Macie; brother, Vick (Jean), of Grand Haven and sister in-law, Anna Mae Top, of Hudsonville.
A funeral ceremony will take place at South Olive Christian Reformed Church, 6425 120th Ave. Holland, MI 49424, on Monday, March 11, at 11:00a.m. Reverend Douglas Fauble officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, March 10, from 3-5:00p.m. at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South Olive CRC Bible Camp and also to The Holland Rescue Mission - 166 South River Avenue Holland, Michigan 49423.
To sign an online register book or to leave a memory please visit, www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 9, 2019