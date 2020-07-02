Jay Nykamp, age 87 of Holland, passed away at home, surrounded by his family on June 29, 2020. Jay grew up in Forest Grove and married his sweetheart Arlene (Koomen) before serving his country in the Army. Looking to grow their family, they adopted four children. As a family they went on many adventures traveling around the country. There are many fond memories of fishing and camping, including the camper that Jay made himself. Jay spent many years working in tool and die before retiring from Brillcast in 1995. He was also a skilled handyman in who developed a reputation for building decks, and helped many friends and family with their projects. After retiring Jay and Arlene moved to Florida. In 1999 Arlene passed away. Jay went on to marry his second wife Shirlene (Lyons). Jay and Shirlene moved to Minnesota to spend time with Shirlene's family before calling Michigan home again. He had a servant's heart, from helping with the cadets, Zeeland Civil Defense and the Florida Fed Haven Fire Dept. Jay was an active member of Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church where he loved making Sunday coffee for everyone. He was preceded in death by both his wives Arlene, and his wife Shirlene. Brothers & In Laws: Wayne and Lou Nykamp, Hank Jr. Nykamp, Robert VandenBerg, Ralph Bouwman, Glen Holz, son-in-law Roy Wilcox and grandson Justin. He is survived by his children: Irene Wilcox, Rex and Dawn Wyngarden, Todd and Karen Nykamp, Ryan and Leanna Nykamp; Grandchildren: Melody and Ray Strang, Sara and Brian Eade, Dean Smith, Brooke Nykamp, Brittany & Eric Risselada, Whitnie Schurman, Brendan Oppenheimer, Becca Pendergrass, Josh Pendergrass, Ashley Arizmendi; Great-grandchildren: Gavin, Wyatt, Annibel, Kelsey, Hayley, Ila; Siblings: Leone Vanden Berg, Della Bouwman and Mary (Marv) Leeuw; Inlaws: Don & Genda Holz, Karen Holz and many other friends and family. Burial will take place in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
