Jay Schutte, age 100, of Hudsonville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, Lucille Schutte; daughter-in-law, Judy Schutte; brothers, Gerald and Quirena Schutte, Harvey and Ruth Schutte, Laverne Schutte. He is survived by his children, Roger and Mary Schutte, Jerry and Barb Schutte, Thelma and Bob Driesenga, Calvin and Jan Schutte; 14 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren and 2 on the way; sisters-in-law, Margaret Schutte-Scholten, Idamarie and Pierson Roon; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services for Jay will be held on Friday, August 28, at 11:00 A.M. at Beaverdam Christian Reformed Church, 5166 64th Ave. Hudsonville, MI 49426. Interment Georgetown Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at Beaverdam CRC on Thursday, August 27, from 5 to 8 P.M. and on Friday from 10 to 11 A.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Guiding Light Mission.VanderLaan-Hudsonville