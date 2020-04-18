|
Jay Timmer, age 86 of Zeeland went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Maxine; his children: Doug and Kris Timmer and Valerie and Bernie Renkema; grandchildren: Joshua Renkema and Lucas and Tavia Renkema; step-grandchildren: Dan and Lexi Ketchum and Megan and Nic Gradazzie and 2 step great grandchildren; siblings: Marcia and Paul De Roos, Duane and Mary Timmer and Sally and Allen Disselkoen; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Phyllis and Henry Ten Brink, David Kievit and Ed and Mary Atwood.
Jay was born to Gerrit and Johanna Timmer on November 13, 1933 in Hamilton and married his wife Maxine on April 12, 1957. Jay proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Zeeland Chemical where he worked for 44 years. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church (PCA). Jay enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Crystal Lake, golfing and his grandchildren.
Private services will be held. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Covenant Presbyterian Church (PCA) or the . www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 18, 2020