Jayne Boschma, age 71, passed away on June 22, 2019. Jayne was a dedicated mother and supportive of her family and friends. She worked for 26 years as an OB nurse at Zeeland Hospital before retiring. In retirement she volunteered many years for Special Olympics. She is survived by her son, Shawn Kornoelje and Cheryl Angelelli; son, Grant Kornoelje; daughter, Amy Kornoelje; 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Rick and Mary Boschma; cousin, Ilene Kodra; and dear friend, Barb Pixley. A memorial services is planned for Noon on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State. St. Zeeland, MI 49464 with Rev. Timothy Vreeman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Jayne's honor to Special Olympics or USA ParaOlympics. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 23, 2019