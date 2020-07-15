Jayne Elise Alofs born 10-1-64 in Holland MI passed to her heavenly home 7-7-20 in Chicago, IL after a courageous year and a half battle with cancer.
Jayne graduated from Holland Christian High School and Grand Valley State University. She attended 4th Presbyterian Church in Chicago and during her illness enjoyed live streaming the worship services of Niekerk Christian Reformed Church where her parents are members.
Jayne enjoyed classical music and was involved with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.
She was a world traveler and visited many countries and her last trip was to Turkey.
Jayne was employed as a realtor in Chicago for many years.
She is survived by her parents Wayne and Virginia Alofs, her brother Kevin Alofs (wife Karen) of Holland. Nieces and nephew, Ashley Alofs of Tucson AZ, Sarah and Jeremy Decker and daughter Annie of Zeeland MI, Alex Alofs of Atlanta GA.
Graveside services in Graafschap Cemetery will be held in the future.
Should anyone wish to donate in her name, Jayne has previously supported World Renew.
Memorial contributions may be given to World Renew Disaster Response Services
1700 28th St. SE. Grand Rapids MI 49508-1407.
