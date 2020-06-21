Jazmyn Patterson, age 19, of Holland, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Jazmyn was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She was smart, funny, sometimes silly, but most of all, she had a heart of gold. Everyone who knew her loved her. Jazmyn was up to do anything and especially enjoyed being in nature and going on adventures. There was never a dull moment with Jazmyn. Her charisma and personality, and the smile that went along, could light up a room.
Jazmyn graduated from West Ottawa in 2019. She was active in cheer, track, and choir. Words cannot adequately express, the remarkable woman Jazmyn was blossoming into. Whenever she spoke about her future, serving others was the focus of her hopes and dreams.
Jazmyn will be greatly missed and forever in the hearts of those who survive, including: mother, Sonja Blakeney; father, James Patterson III; siblings: Darveaille Blakeney, Jamesha (Dexter) Mabrey, Nikeyla Blakeney, and Nikara (Levi) Brandsen; her boyfriend, Liam Cavanaugh; grandmother, Allene Muhammad; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Jazmyn was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ida Blakeney; grandfather, James Patterson II; cousins and uncles.
Funeral services for family will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Engedi Church. A livestream of the service will be provided on the church's website. Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help cover expenses. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 21, 2020.