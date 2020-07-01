Jean Elizabeth Beaty (88) of Fennville MI, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 22, 2020. Jean was the victim of a hit and run on June 13, 2020.

Jean, daughter of Arthur and Inez Billings, was born October 14, 1931. Jean was the youngest of 4 children. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; and her 3 brothers Leon, Lyle and Dale Billings.

Jean was the loving mother of Kim (Jim) Keag, Kurt Beaty and Karen (Todd) Collier; grandmother of Nathan (Mark) Keag/Davis, Ashley (Jeff) Keag/Gilbert, Adam (Karen) Kerridge, Nichole (Aj) Keag/VanWieren, Jewl (Nathan) Fry, Justin (Tina) Beaty, Alexandria (Mark) Keag/Haringsma, Keith Beaty and Chelsey Collier; and great-grandmother of Jack, Brayden, Summer, Lucas, Blake, Cameron, Delaney, Brody, Baylyn, Josie, Shay, Isla, Mason, Emilia and baby boy Beaty.

Jean was a loving member of the community and the Pearl Methodist Church. She was a social butterfly, was known for her love of walking and for her delicious homemade pies.

Jean is now reunited with her love, George Beaty. Jean passed away the same day as George 51 years later.

Mom, Grandma and Gigi, you are loved and will be missed dearly.

There will be no funeral. Family is planning to do a celebration of life in October at the Pearl Township Hall. Details will be provided at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pearl Methodist Church, 2772 56th Street, Fennville, MI 49408.





