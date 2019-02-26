|
|
Jean Bogard (Bouwman) of Holland passed away on February 22, 2019. She was born October 14, 1936 to Lois & Herman Bouwman in Allegan Michigan.
Lois remarried to Irwin (Red) Hutchins. Red was the only real father she knew and they lived in Fennville, Michigan. She graduated from Fennville High School in 1954.
Jean moved to the Saugatuck area where she met her husband Frank Bogard while working at Coral Gables. She ran the Galley and the Hotdog stand in the 70's. You could always find her making those famous homemade donuts or the perfect late-night snack a Bogie burger or Bogie dog.
After Frank's passing Jean opened the Left Bank which quickly became the "hot spot" through the 80's. She eventually settled in Holland area where she lived until her death.
Jean will always be remembered by her strong qualities and often times blunt remarks.
She was predeceased by her parents Lois & Irwin, her sister Arlene Preston. Her surviving relatives are; Brother Lavern Bouwman and his wife Letha of Marysville, WA; daughter Vickie Catalino and husband John of Marcellus, MI; daughter Pamela Sas and husband Greg of Holland, MI; son Jack Bogard and wife Christine of Sanford, ME; grandchildren: Connor, Ian, Andrea, Joe, Angela, Brooke, Greg Jr., Ashley and Alissa; great grandchildren: Donna, Jason, Spencer, Kian, Dylan, Morgan, Makenzie, Jordon, Jaclynn, Thomas, Elliott, Maxon and Parker Rae.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm Wednesday (February 27) at the Dykstra Funeral Home Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street. No services are scheduled. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Saugatuck, MI.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Eastern Star.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019