Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Reformed Church
2165 W Lakewood Blvd
Holland, MI
1931 - 2019
Jean Galien Obituary
Jean Galien, age 88, of Holland, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at St. Mary's Mercy Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Jean was a member of Fellowship Reformed Church where she had served as an Elder, and former member of Maple Avenue Christian Reformed Church. Jean retired from nursing in 1996 from Holland Hospital after 32 years. She was lovingly devoted to her husband and family, steadfast in her faith, loyal to her friends and kind to all.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert Galien, in 2013 and grandson, Joseph Galien Opperwall in 2016.
Jean is survived by her daughters; Kristine Galien (Robert), Jacqueline Kleinjans (Brian), Patricia Galien, Kimberly Galien (Craig); six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Karen Smeltzer, Eleanor Nyhof.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, December 28, at Fellowship Reformed Church, 2165 W Lakewood Blvd, Holland, with Rev. James Baar officiating. Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 4:00-6:00pm Friday, December 27 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland, 49423. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Church, Holland Christian Schools and Camp Geneva Scholarship Fund. An online condolence registry is available at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 25, 2019
