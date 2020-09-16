1/1
Jean Johnson
Jean L. Johnson, age 95, of Holland, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
Jean was born in Holland and graduated from Holland High School. Mrs. Johnson was a long time member of Central Park Reformed Church and retired from the West Ottawa School System. She loved to be involved at Central Park and would collect recyclables to raise money for the youth ministry. Jean truly loved the Lord.
Jean is survived by her children: Pamela and Bruce Simonson of Saugatuck, Susanne Johnson and Michael Kurtz of St. Petersburg, Florida, Alvin and Tina Johnson of Holland, Cynthia Race of Holland and 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and five step-grandchildren; brother, Robert VerHey of Holland; sisters, Joyce DeWaard of Holland and Irene DiGiglio of Piscataway, New Jersey; in-laws, William and Beverly Johnson, Donna and Dick Perkins, Carol and Gene Berghorst and David and Lois Johnson all of Holland; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin E. Johnson and her daughter Dawn M. Wilson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 17, at Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. Due to the restrictions the service will be held outdoors. Facial coverings are recommended. Reverend Kevin Kleinheksel will preside over the service. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors 30 minutes prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Holland Rescue Mission, 661 E. 24th St., Suite 300, Holland, MI 49423, 616-396-2200 and also Central Park Reformed Church, centralparkchurch.org.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 16, 2020.
