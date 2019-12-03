|
Jean C. Rayko, 88, of Fennville, MI, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2019 at Grace of Douglas Assisted Living Facility in Douglas, MI.
Jean was born in Chicago, IL, on September 17, 1931, and was the only child of the late Joseph F. Hill and Blanche Hill. She grew up in Chicago, enjoying an active life that included family, boat trips on Lake Michigan, and sports. As a teenager she was involved in the sports programs of the Chicago Park District, where her volleyball team captured the city championships for several years in the 1940's.
Jean met her husband of 53 years, Matthew R. Rayko of Chicago, IL, and they wed in 1951. That same year the Army took Matt to Orleans, France, where Jean joined him and lived, until his discharge in 1953. They settled in Chicago, raising three children. Jean worked part-time for years for the National Tea Co., while her husband became a career Chicago Firefighter.
In 1980, Jean moved to Fennville, MI, later joined by her husband, to care for her aging mother. Jean became active in the community, and joined theater, arts, and garden groups, where she volunteered her time and energy. Jean and Matt also loved Civil War history, and became members of the Civil War Preservation Trust, traveling to battlefields and re-enactments. Jean loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, encouraging them in their dreams and endeavors. For several years she volunteered her time to mentor students at Douglas Elementary School. But she will be best remembered for her generous heart when it came to animals. She rescued and adopted feral cats and dogs who came to her door, as well as feeding the birds, squirrels, and racoons.
The family would like to thank the staff of Grace of Douglas, Douglas, MI, for their loving and compassionate care of Jean in the last year of her life. You made all the difference.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Matthew, and her parents.
Surviving Jean are her children, Lawrence J. Rayko (Barbara Rayko) of San Diego, CA, Gary S. Rayko of Fennville, MI, and Leigh Weston (Roy Weston) of Sharon, MA; and her grandchildren, Alexandra Rayko (Merrick Rosenberg) of San Diego, CA, and Jacqueline Rayko of San Diego, CA,; and her great granddaughter, Cambrea Rosenberg of San Diego, CA.
Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Chappell Funeral Home, 637 W. Main Street, Fennville, MI 49408 from 10am – 11am, at which time a celebration of Jean's life will be held at 11am, with a luncheon to follow.
A second celebration of Jean's life will be held in Chicago, IL, in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory to Koby's Promise, Inc, P.O. Box 375, Saugatuck, MI 49453 or online at www.kobyspromise.org.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2019