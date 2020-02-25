Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Graafschap Christian Reformed Church
5973 Church Street
Holland, MI
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Graafschap Christian Reformed Church
5973 Church Street
Holland, MI
Jean Schipper

Jean Schipper Obituary
Jean E. Schipper, age 100, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by her daughters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, daughter, Marla Koeman and son-in-law, Larry Reimink.
Jean was a lifelong member of Graafschap Christian Reformed Church where she had been a part of the Ladies Aide Society and School Circle. She retired from Beechnut/Lifesavers.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Jane and Robert Steenwyk, Donna and Dale Scholten, Mary and Vern Geurink; son-in-law, Keith and Pam Koeman; 9 grandchildren, Kate Dykema, Phil and Paula Steenwyk, Christi and Erik Nadig, Cindi and Mark Walraven, Tim and Becky Scholten, Joe and Meredith Geurink, Steve and Heidi Geurink, Rachael Geurink, Kim and Nate Roggenbaum; 21 great grandchildren; brother, Glenn Slenk.
Special thanks to Resthaven, Maple Woods and Jansen Cottages staff. Your loving care of our mother was greatly appreciated.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church 5973 Church Street, Holland with Rev. Philip D. Kok officiating. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools. The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 25, 2020
