Jean Van Wieren

Jean Ida (Kolean) Van Wieren, 99, was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Holland, Michigan. She was born in Holland on May 2, 1921, to Jennie and George Kolean. Jean was a member of Harderwyk Christian Reformed Church serving in many ways through her years and was still arranging the Sunday flowers in her 80s. She loved nature especially birds and flowers. She started her business "The Dutch Barn" in the 70s and continued after it sold with Jean's Joys. Her greatest love in life was her family and always saw the good in every person. Jean was hospitable and opened her home to many. She was also very compassionate and displayed her gift of mercy to many. Jean was a Christ follower and enjoyed conversations about her faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Jay Van Wieren and her daughter Diane Sue, as well as numerous loving siblings and in-laws. Her children Larry and Donna Van Wieren, Gayle and Dave Deur, Deb and Dave Brink, Ginny and Ron Koole survive her along with her grandchildren Steven (Vicki) Deur, Lora (Guy) Charles, Jody (Brian) Fry, Craig (Emily) Van Wieren, Lisa (Eric) Krieg, Kristi (Chace) Jensen, Kelli (Tim) Lovins, Kyle Fischer, Mike (Ashley) Van Wieren, Jason (Erin) Koole, Katie (Zach) Koole-McCurdy, Lucas (Jennifer) Koole along with many great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Jean is also survived by a brother, two sisters and four in-laws who are Calvin and Carol Kolean, Rosie and Jim Harris, Laurel and Jim Boeve, Marilyn Kolean and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at Harderwyk Church with burial at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to support the students and work of Abundant Life Christian School in Yamaranguila, Honduras. Checks may be made to Harderwyk Ministries, please note ALCS in the memo line. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
