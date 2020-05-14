Jeanette Koch passed away on May 9, 2020 at Holland Hospital. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on March 31, 1935 to Harold Shaffer and Cora McCoy.

Jeanette graduated from Dayton's Jefferson High School where she enjoyed sports, particularly basketball because at 5'10, she was tall for her time.

Her height allowed her to join a social club for tall people where she met her future husband, Bob. They married in 1961 and had daughters Linda and Karen.

In the late 1970's the family moved to Holland where Jeanette worked for many years at Bill Mar Foods/ Sara Lee in nearby Zeeland. Later as retirees, she and Bob enjoyed many international trips by land and sea. Closer to home, Jeanette loved playing bridge with area groups and maintaining close ties with her former Bill-Mar colleagues.

She was adventurous and inquisitive. Jeanette treasured visits to West Michigan Lakeshores. A secluded beach with the wind in her face was nirvana. Visits to Holland's Stu Visser Trails looking for turtles and other "critters" were a close second . She loved farm animals and old barns Throughout her long and full life, Jeanette could never resist starting conversations with strangers and had a gift for adding warmth to any gathering. She was genuinely loved and will be missed by many.

Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Cora, and daughter Linda.

She is survived by her husband Bob, daughter Karen, sister-in-law Dorothy (Boggess) Shaffer, nephew Tom Shaffer, nieces Tyra Valenzuela-Ray and Lori Ritchey-Baldwin.

Jeanette will be interned at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, Donations in her memory can be made to Interlochen Center for the Arts in Interlochen, Michigan.



