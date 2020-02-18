|
Jeanette Overway, age 94, of Holland, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born in Harvey Illinois to Rev. John M. and Anna Dykstra.
Her father's ministry took her to Crookston, MN, Sioux Center, IA, and then to Zeeland, MI, where she met Clarence Overway. They were married on August 5, 1948. A marriage which lasted 65 years until his death in 2014.
She attended Holland Christian High School and was a member of Faith Christian Reformed Church.
Jeanette loved boating, playing the piano, and going up north on vacation. She also loved going to Shipshewana and Middlebury, Indiana for a day trip.
She is survived by her children; Mark and Vickie Overway of Holland, Mary and Gary Aalderink of Holland; Grandchildren, Dan and Katie Aalderink of West Olive, Caitlin Aalderink of Holland; Step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; Robin and Kyle Wright (Acacia and Mikayla) of Zeeland, Dawn Monday (Austin) of Zeeland; brothers, Art Dykstra of Three Rivers, Chuck and June Dykstra of Kalamazoo, sisters-in-law, Arlene Dykstra of Zeeland, Laura Boersen of Jenison; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are planned for 11:00am Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visiting hours will be 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday, February 18, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland and Holland Free Health Clinic. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 18, 2020