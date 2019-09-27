|
Jeanette Renkema, 92, passed away at MediLodge of Holland on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Net, as she was often called, was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clarence, daughter Connie and her husband Larry, a grand-daughter Lori, by her Bosma siblings Marvin, Harold, Bern, Bill, Marie, and by her Renkema in-laws Ted, Marv, Elsie, Genava, and Wilma. She is survived by her children Marvin and Pat Renkema, Lloyd and Mary Renkema, Mary and Al DeBoer, Pat and Paul Rietveld and Karen and Marv VerHoeven. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A service to honor her life will be 11 am, Saturday September 28, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, Michigan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mark Waterstone presiding. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Renkema family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019