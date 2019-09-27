Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Renkema
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Renkema


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Renkema Obituary
Jeanette Renkema, 92, passed away at MediLodge of Holland on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Net, as she was often called, was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Clarence, daughter Connie and her husband Larry, a grand-daughter Lori, by her Bosma siblings Marvin, Harold, Bern, Bill, Marie, and by her Renkema in-laws Ted, Marv, Elsie, Genava, and Wilma. She is survived by her children Marvin and Pat Renkema, Lloyd and Mary Renkema, Mary and Al DeBoer, Pat and Paul Rietveld and Karen and Marv VerHoeven. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A service to honor her life will be 11 am, Saturday September 28, 2019, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, Michigan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pastor Mark Waterstone presiding. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Renkema family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now