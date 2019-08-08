Home

Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel - Allegan
528 Trowbridge St.
Allegan, MI 49010
(269) 673-3652
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel - Allegan
528 Trowbridge St.
Allegan, MI 49010
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel - Allegan
528 Trowbridge St.
Allegan, MI 49010
Jeanne Nichols Obituary
Jeanne Nichols, 78, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on August 4, 2019, at her home. She retired to Kingsport, TN from Holland, Mi in 2005, and served as the President of the Walnut Hills Homeowners Association for ten years. Jeanne was a loving mother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The oldest of 13 brothers and sisters, she was preceded in death by her mother, Elva Noe; father Dennis Blanton; siblings, Mac Blanton, Bette Watson, Mae Hicks, Dee Blanton, Freda Trammell and Sam Blanton.
Survivors include: one daughter, Robin Deckard and Husband David; two sons, Guy Hensley and Bo Nichols; three grandsons, Cody Noe, Ross Noe, and Ethan Nichols, five sisters, Darlene Kelch, Lucille Ammeraal and her husband Ray, Retta Cooper and her husband Mike, Lena Bradford and her husband Howard and Charleen Wooten and her husband Steve; two brothers, Chris Blanton and his wife Ruth and David Trammell.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 10th at 10am, at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan MI. The service will immediately follow at 12pm.
Jeanne will be laid to rest in Fennville MI. Flowers may be forwarded to Gorden Funeral Residence (528 Trowbridge St. Allegan, MI 49010).
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
