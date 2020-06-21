Jeanne Sanford, age 90 of Holland, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, and her daughter, Libby. Jeanne is survived by her twin daughters, Sybil (Ron) and Celia (Bill); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeanne was a charter member of Fellowship Reformed Church. Jeanne's family thanks the staff at Lakeside Vista and Kindred Hospice for their loving care of Jeanne. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home.

