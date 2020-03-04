|
Jeffrey Wayne Bosch, age 63, of Grand Haven passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital. He was born October 14, 1956, in Zeeland, MI to John H. and Jean (Zienstra) Bosch.
Jeff worked for 35 years in manufacturing in maintenance for ODL in Zeeland. He loved to drink beer, play in his yard, traveling, hobby farming, gardening, raise chickens and goats, and Ford Motor products.
He is lovingly remembered by three sons: Jesse Bosch, William Bosch, and Robert Bosch all of Grand Haven; two step-sons, Cory Mergener and Mike Snippe; seven step-grandchildren; his sister, Joyce Zwaagerman; four brothers: Jay (Mary) Bosch, Jack Bosch, Joe (Carla) Bosch, and Jim (Lori) Bosch; special friend, Burt Bergman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Joan Bosch, Julie Birdman, and Jill Elzinga.
A funeral service for Jeff will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at The VanZantwick Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 620 Washington Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417 with Rev. Dan Anderson officiating. Friends may meet the family 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at The VanZantwick Chapel. Interment will be in Robinson Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions to are appreciated. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 4, 2020