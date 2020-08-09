Jeffrey Scott Berens, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, while on a family vacation in South Dakota.
Jeff was born and raised in Holland, Michigan and graduated from Holland High School in 1987. After graduating from Central Michigan University in 1991, he began his career in the banking industry. He was the Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer at West Michigan Community Bank where he had been employed for seventeen years. He was a key member of the management team and a dedicated, loyal employee who made a significant contribution.
Jeff was a man of faith. He was a member of First Reformed Church of Grandville and served as an active member of their consistory.
Jeff loved his family. He cherished his wife Barbara, with whom he just celebrated twenty-five years of marriage. His greatest joy was being a father to his beloved sons Cole and Drew. He reveled in watching them excel in sports and many activities. He taught them the joy of the Michigan outdoors with time at their cottage.
Jeff had many friends. Whether it was through high school, college, work or the community, he was known for his friendly personality, quick wit and easygoing nature. Everyone loved being with Jeff – on the golf course, at deer camp, on the lake, out to dinner or on the sidelines cheering on his sons.
Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Berens. Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, his two sons Cole and Drew and their beloved dog Rosie. Also surviving Jeff are his father Irwin Berens, his brothers Terry and Peggy Berens (Jacob, Hunter, Sam), Craig and Kris Berens (Elliot, Grace), parents-in-law Ed and Judy Bosch, sister-in-law Jennifer and Todd Vredeveld (Tyler, Travis) and brother-in-law A.J. and Cherylyn Bosch (Ethan, Kayla, Javen) and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and those he worked with in the community.
A memorial service to honor Jeff's life will be held on Thursday, August 13, at 11 am at First Reformed Church, 3060 Wilson Avenue SW, Grandville, MI 49418. Visitation will be at First Reformed Church on Wednesday, August 12, from 4-7 pm and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cole and Drew Berens Education Fund, c/o West Michigan Community Bank, 5367 School Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426. A life well lived. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com