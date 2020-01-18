|
Jennie Gatesy, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Williamston, Michigan. Born March 2, 1922 to Sherman and Julia DeBoer in Hudsonville, Michigan, Jennie was a longtime west Michigan and Brooksville, Florida resident. She joyfully celebrated her Reformed faith throughout her life. She enjoyed golfing and bowling, and she was an excellent watercolor painter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Gatesy; her parents; and siblings, Raymond DeBoer and Alvin DeBoer.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Juanita "Nita" (Charles) Dressel, Gregory (Marlene) Gatesy, and Theodore "Ted" (Nancy) Gatesy; her grandchildren, Brian (Amy), Kevin (Corrina), Matthew (Robin), Elizabeth, Dashiell (Macie), Samuel (Carol), Jillian, and Claire (Eric); her great-grandchildren, Nasha (Aaron), Mira, Grace, Connor and Evelynne; her great-great grandchild, Skyler; her siblings, Lloyd (Lois) DeBoer, Aleda (the late Robert) DeWeerd, Paul (Marilyn) DeBoer; and her sister-in-law, Lois DeBoer.
In accordance with her wishes, memorial services will be held in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to The Care Team Hospice, 5401 Gateway Center, Suite D, Flint, MI 48507.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 18, 2020