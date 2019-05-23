|
|
Jennie Jongekrijg, age 93, of Zeeland went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
She is now enjoying a heavenly reunion with her husband, Harvey and two sons, Gary and Paul.
She was a member of First Protestant Reformed Church of Holland. She had a servant's heart that loved the Lord and His creation.
She is survived by her children: Allen and Rosalie Jongekrijg, Les and Pat Jongekrijg, Karen and Mark Miedema, Harley and Laura Jongekrijg, Larry Jongekrijg, twelve grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren; Brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Jeanne Talsma; Sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Art Van Order; Sister-in-law, Grada Jongekrijg, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, May 24, 2019 at the First Protestant Reformed Church of Holland, 3641 104th Avenue, Zeeland. The Rev. Justin Smidstra will officiate. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Thursday, May 23, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Burial will be in Borculo Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Forgotten Man Ministries of Ottawa County or Borculo Christian School.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 23, 2019