Jennie Gayle Urban died at Holland Hospital on January 24, 2020. She was ninety years old.
Jennie relocated with her husband, Lt. Col. Matt Urban, from Port Huron, Michigan to Holland in 1972 where her husband served as Recreation Director and Civic Center Manager. Before that time, Jennie worked as a transportation manager at Prestolite Corporation in Port Huron. Jennie accompanied her husband when he was honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor by President Jimmy Carter in 1980. Jennie is survived by her daughter, Jennifer, three grandchildren, her nieces and nephews and their families.
Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will be buried with her husband. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020
