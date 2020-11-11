1/1
Jerald Boerman
1926 - 2020
Jerald Boerman, 94, of Bentheim, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Jerald was born on the family farm March 18, 1926, to Thys and Sena (Busscher) Boerman. Jerald farmed his entire life and also worked for Keeler Brass for forty years before his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Bentheim Reformed Church where he served as an elder and deacon. Jerald served his country in the U.S. Navy post-WWII. He married Harriet De Kleine in 1949. Jerald was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mike Boerman, an infant son Duane, and his grandson Ryan Boerman.
Jerald is survived by his wife of 71 years, Harriet, children: Darwin and Diane Boerman, Dawn and Brian Vander Hulst; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Emily Boerman, Marissa Boerman, Matthew and Megan Vander Hulst(Noella), Amy Vander Hulst; sisters-in-law: Juella Boerman, Mildred Boes, nieces and nephews.
A family funeral service will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bentheim Reformed Church, or Hospice of Holland. Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, Zeeland.
www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
November 10, 2020
My sympathies to the entire family. So many memories of Jerald from listening to him snore from the tv room as I was at piano lessons to his friendly wave from the front porch as you drove by the house. The hills on 38th Street will always be referred to as Boerman's hill. Confident he heard the words well done my faithful servant when he entered his heavenly home! My prayers for you all as you say your goodbyes.
Carla Gruppen
Friend
November 10, 2020
He was a loving Grandfather to all of us! We will miss him dearly!
Matt VanderHulst
Grandchild
