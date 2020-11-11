Jerald Boerman, 94, of Bentheim, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.Jerald was born on the family farm March 18, 1926, to Thys and Sena (Busscher) Boerman. Jerald farmed his entire life and also worked for Keeler Brass for forty years before his retirement. He was a lifelong member of Bentheim Reformed Church where he served as an elder and deacon. Jerald served his country in the U.S. Navy post-WWII. He married Harriet De Kleine in 1949. Jerald was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mike Boerman, an infant son Duane, and his grandson Ryan Boerman.Jerald is survived by his wife of 71 years, Harriet, children: Darwin and Diane Boerman, Dawn and Brian Vander Hulst; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Emily Boerman, Marissa Boerman, Matthew and Megan Vander Hulst(Noella), Amy Vander Hulst; sisters-in-law: Juella Boerman, Mildred Boes, nieces and nephews.A family funeral service will be held at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bentheim Reformed Church, or Hospice of Holland. Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, Zeeland.