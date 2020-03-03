|
|
Jeremy Daniel Cummins, age 41, of Holland passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 following his short battle with AML Leukemia.
Jeremy was a loving and caring husband and father. He met the love of his life, Crystal Williams on November 14, 1999 and they were married on November 14, 2003. They have been in love ever since that special day.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Crystal; children, Christina Ann and Kody Lee; father, Arthur Cummins; nephew, Gio Salas; mother-in-law, Marilyn Bowen-Fitzgerald and Allen Fitzgerald; in-laws, Lisa Walls, Matt Williams, Jeff Williams; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jaruwan and brother, Joshua Cummins.
He will be greatly missed and loved by family and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2020