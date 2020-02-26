Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Harbour Light Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Hitsman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Hitsman Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Hitsman Sr. Obituary
Jerome Hitsman Sr., 81 of Zeeland was received into the arms of our Heavenly Father Sunday February 23rd, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Ardith Hitsman. He is survived by his children Jerome Hitsman Jr., Don and Mary Hitsman, John and Martina Hitsman and Joy Cook, 9 grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held Saturday February 29th 1pm at Harbour Light Baptist Church. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -