Jerome Hitsman Sr., 81 of Zeeland was received into the arms of our Heavenly Father Sunday February 23rd, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Ardith Hitsman. He is survived by his children Jerome Hitsman Jr., Don and Mary Hitsman, John and Martina Hitsman and Joy Cook, 9 grandchildren and 3 Great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held Saturday February 29th 1pm at Harbour Light Baptist Church. In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of North Ottawa Community.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020