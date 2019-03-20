|
Jerome C. Walters, 96, of Zeeland, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Jerome was born October 9, 1922, in Oakland, Michigan, to Gerrit and Allie (Sneller) Walters. He graduated from Zeeland High School and served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Upon returning home from war he married Dorothy Faye Bowens in 1946. Jerome and Dorothy were members of First Reformed Church of Zeeland. Jerome worked for many years as a meat cutter at Zeeland Lockers and Henry House before retiring.
Especially in their retirement, Jerome and Dorothy enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida, golfing, and visiting their children and grandchildren across the United States. In 2017, after 71 years of marriage, Dorothy preceded Jerome in death.
Jerome is survived by his children: James and Bonnie Walters of Belmont, Michigan, Jack and Donna Walters, Pensacola, Florida, John and Sue Walters of Allegan, Joel and Laurie Walters of Allen, Texas, 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, siblings: Arlene Huizenga, Bob and Marcia Walters; in-laws Bob and Evie Myaard, and several extended family.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 23, at First Reformed Church of Zeeland, 125 East Lincoln Ave., Zeeland 49464. Visitation will be 4-6 pm, Thursday, at the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019