Jerry Lee Bakker, 81, passed away at the Meijer Heart Center of Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids on Friday, January 3, 2020. Jerry was born to John and Delia Bakker in Blendon Township in 1938. He worked for Chris Craft and then Mead Johnson where he retired after 33 years. He was married to Millie, the love of his life, for 58 years. He enjoyed square dancing, his hobby farm and raising peacocks. Jerry and Millie were charter members of Community Reformed Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Delia Bakker, parents-in-law Bernard and Janette Schout, and sister Joyce Mulder. Jerry is survived by his wife Millie Bakker; children Margie and Dennis Harper, Mike and Becky Bakker, Marcia Peters, Marty Bakker, Michelle and Dave Prys, Mark Bakker, Mary and Scott McKie and by 10 grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Harlene and John Willis, Ron and Harriette Bakker, Dan and Kathy Bakker; brother and sisters-in-law Wayne Mulder, Esther and Don Bosch, Glenda and Rick Broene plus many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 am, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch St., in Zeeland. Rev. Greg TenBrink will be presiding. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Tuesday, January 7, at the church. Interment will be at Zeeland Cemetery. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Bakker family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020