Jerry Lee De Koster, 77, of Zeeland, passed on to his heavenly home on Friday, September 20, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was the son of Harold and Thelma De Koster. He attended Zeeland Christian School and Holland Christian High School and was a lifelong member of First Christian Reformed Church where he had served as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, youth leader, and loved singing in the choir.
Jerry had been employed at the VanderBy Company and then Billco Products, where he retired as General Manager. He always liked to work hard and see a job well done. He also enjoyed helping his uncle and brother-in-law on their farms for many years.
Jerry was a faithful servant of the Lord, a devoted husband and a loving father to his family. He will be greatly missed.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bernice; children, Kris De Koster of Holland, Michelle (Brent) Bos of Maryland, Michael (Elizabeth) De Koster of Massachusetts; his precious grandchildren, Olivia De Koster, Caleb, Claire and Austin Bos; his sister, Carol (Jack) Naber of Holland; sister-in-law, Yvonne Cook of Zeeland; and wonderful nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Yntema Funeral Home on Sunday, September 22 from 2:00-5:00 pm. The funeral will be held at First CRC Zeeland, 15 S. Church St. on Monday, September 23 at 11:00 am. Because of the family's love for children, donations in his honor may be made to The Bridge in Zeeland or Lakeshore Pregnancy Center. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 21, 2019