|
|
Jerry A Gilbert, P.E., age 80, went to be with his Savior on September 1, 2019, in Fort Pierce, Florida. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Margaret (Peggy) Gilbert of Fort Pierce, two daughters, Kris Gilbert of Binghamton, NY and Kelly Krick of Lawrenceburg, TN, three granddaughters, Kelsey Graves of Murfreesboro, TN, Kylie Graves and Kerynne Graves of Lawrenceburg, TN, and two brothers, Douglas Gilbert of Grand Haven, MI, and Gregory Gilbert of Wyandotte, MI.
Jerry was born on August 19, 1939, in Muskegon, MI, to Russell and Carmen Gilbert, formerly of Holland, MI. He graduated from Holland High School in 1957 and Michigan State University in 1961 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He was inducted into Tau Beta Pi and Chi Epsilon, honorary Engineering and Civil Engineering fraternities. He began his career as a Field Engineer for the cities of Monroe and Livonia, MI. He was an engineer and Vice President with several Michigan underground contractors. In 1982 he established Jerry A. Gilbert and Associates, Engineering and Construction Management Consultants, in Miami, FL. In addition to projects in Florida and states in the northeast and south, his work took him to the Caribbean and Central America. After retirement he served as Utility Engineer for the city of Vero Beach, Florida.
He was an avid fan of his alma mater's basketball and football teams, loved spending time with his family and walking on the beach. He was especially proud of his much loved daughters' and adored granddaughters' many accomplishments.
You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019