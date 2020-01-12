Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Community Reformed Church
10376 Felch Street
Zeeland, MI
1956 - 2020
Jerry Hassevoort Obituary
Jerry Hassevoort, age 63 of Zeeland passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years Nancy; his children and grandchildren: Lisa and Rick Monroe (Sawyer, Ryann, Tristan and Malia), Tracy and Tom Dykstra (Deacon and Crew), Melissa and Tim Hassevoort-Vander Kooi (Kaylee) and Derek Hassevoort; his father Elmer Hassevoort; siblings: Dennis and Sandra Hassevoort and Connie and Kevin Aalderink; brothers and sisters-in-law: Al and Glenna Gruppen, Terry and Bonnie Gruppen and Linda and Bill Casey.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Arlene Hassevoort, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Harvey and Gert Gruppen and his brother-in-law Dan Gruppen.

Jerry was a charter member of Community Reformed Church. He worked at Herman Miller, Community Reformed Church, Trail Buddies and Holland Litho. Jerry volunteered his time at the Bridge Youth Center, Kids Hope and Zero Gravity. He loved motorcycles, especially restoring vintage motorcycles. Jerry was an avid hunter and was in the archery league at the Chick-O-Wa Sportsman Club with his son Derek.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch Street, Zeeland. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Zero Gravity Ministries or Hospice of Holland. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020
