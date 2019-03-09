Home

SWARTZ FUNERAL HOME
1225 WEST HILL ROAD
Flint, MI 48507-4735
(810) 235-2345
For more information about
Jerry Horn
Jerry Horn
Jerry Horn Obituary
Jerry H. Horn, age 86 of Grand Blanc, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Jerry was a veteran of the US Army where he served during the Korean War. Surviving are his wife of 62 years Lou Horn of Grand Blanc, children: Jerry and Roxanne Horn of Winnebago, IL, David Horn and Pamela Spencer of Flint, Michael and Heidi Horn of Holland. Six grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Marion Horn and Karen Horn, nieces and nephews.
Visitation and graveside services at Great Lakes National Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Arrangements are by the Swartz Funeral Home in Flint.
www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 9, 2019
