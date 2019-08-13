Home

Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusk Christian Reformed Church
10354 92nd Ave.
Allendale, MI
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Rusk Christian Reformed Church
Jerry Talsma


1932 - 2019
Jerry Talsma Obituary
Jerry Talsma, age 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 10, 2019 peacefully in his home.
Jerry loved his Bible, farming and his family. He raised his children according to his faith and he found extra joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; children, Diane (John) Hunderman, Lee (Ginny) Talsma, Dawn (Michael) Louwsma, Dan (Teresa) Talsma; grandchildren, Chad (Marianne) Hunderman, Eric (Shea) Hunderman, Stephanie (Ben) Warolin, Brian (Sheri) Hunderman, Sarah (Justin) Berens, Jamie (Will) Mace, Courtney (Mike) VanDis, Dan (Trisha) Louwsma, Ashley Talsma (Sam Place), Stacie Talsma, Jared Talsma, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Betty (Art) VanOrder; brother-in-law, John (Donna) Grassmid; sister-in-law, Winn (Ed) Holstege; and brother-in-law, Ron (Ruth) Grassmid.
Visitation is 5:00-8:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Rusk Christian Reformed Church, 10354 92nd Ave. Allendale, MI 49401.
Funeral services are at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 13 also at Rusk Christian Reformed Church with the Rev. Mark Neymeiyer officiating.
Burial to take place in Rusk Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Jerry's honor to Borculo Christian School.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019
