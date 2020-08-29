Jesse A. Hamric, age 40, of Fennville, died tragically on Monday, August 24, 2020, in Benton City, WA.
Jesse was dedicated to his family and friends. He would give the shirt off his back to make sure that those he cared for had whatever they needed. Jesse proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine.
Jesse worked as a land surveyor for Holland Engineering. In his free time, he loved to be outdoors, and especially enjoyed spending time shooting and riding motorcycles.
Jesse is survived by his brother, Juston Hamric; aunts: Brenda Burton and Tina (Barry) McKool; cousins: Melody Cotrba, Krystal Powelson, Kayleena Faulkner, Christina McKool, Amber McKool, and Megan McKool; his best friend, Cameron Polinskey as well as many other friends.
Jesse was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Willyard and grandfather, Walter Faulkner.
The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. Services are pending and will be posted online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.