|
|
Jilayne Allen, age 65, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Jilayne was a graduate of Holland Christian High School. She attended Dordt College and GRCC and graduated with her nursing degree. She was a nurse at Holland Hospital until changing her focus to raising her family. She was also a member of Community Reformed Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Joyce Mooi.
She is survived by her son, Steven Allen of Holland; daughter, Elizabeth & Mitchell Dykema of Holland; sister, Denise & Michael Vermeulen of Hudsonville; sister, Dawn & Keith Brower of Holland; nieces and nephews, Zachary Vermeulen, Zoey Vermeulen, Macaulay Vermeulen, Mackenzie Vermeulen, Scott Brower, Spencer Brower, Seth Brower; and several cousins.
Visitation is 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St., Holland, MI 49423.
Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Friday, February 28 also at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home with Rev. Greg TenBrink and Rev. Kurt Henry officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given in Jilayne's honor to Hospice of Holland and Senior Resources of West Michigan.
Interment to take place in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020