Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jilayne Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jilayne Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jilayne Allen Obituary
Jilayne Allen, age 65, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Jilayne was a graduate of Holland Christian High School. She attended Dordt College and GRCC and graduated with her nursing degree. She was a nurse at Holland Hospital until changing her focus to raising her family. She was also a member of Community Reformed Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Joyce Mooi.
She is survived by her son, Steven Allen of Holland; daughter, Elizabeth & Mitchell Dykema of Holland; sister, Denise & Michael Vermeulen of Hudsonville; sister, Dawn & Keith Brower of Holland; nieces and nephews, Zachary Vermeulen, Zoey Vermeulen, Macaulay Vermeulen, Mackenzie Vermeulen, Scott Brower, Spencer Brower, Seth Brower; and several cousins.
Visitation is 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St., Holland, MI 49423.
Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Friday, February 28 also at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home with Rev. Greg TenBrink and Rev. Kurt Henry officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given in Jilayne's honor to Hospice of Holland and Senior Resources of West Michigan.
Interment to take place in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jilayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -