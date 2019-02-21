|
Jim Buter, age 69, of Holland, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on February 10, 2019. Jim is a Hope College graduate and he also took graduate classes at MSU. He made his career in the Contract Office Furniture Industry with Steelcase, Westinghouse, Herman Miller and Knoll. During this time he served as an elder in his church and was a member of the Holland City Council.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife Stephanie of 39 years; his Lhasa Apso dogs Spenser and Chloe; his sister Jane (Kevin) Clark and their 3 sons and grandchildren; sister in-law, nephew, cousins; dear friends; and business associates.
Others who walked before Jim are his parents Harvey and Jeane Buter, grandparents, aunts and uncles. His wife's parents and brother-in-law recently preceded him also.
A funeral service will be held at First Reformed Church, 630 State Street, Holland, on Saturday, February 23, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be from 12-1:00pm prior to the service. The Rev. Dr. Dan Gillett and Pastor Dick Doden officiating. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The (), and the Van Andel Institute - 333 Bostwick Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503 .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019