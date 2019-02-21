Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
First Reformed Church
630 State Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
First Reformed Church
630 State Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Buter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Buter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jim Buter Obituary
Jim Buter, age 69, of Holland, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on February 10, 2019. Jim is a Hope College graduate and he also took graduate classes at MSU. He made his career in the Contract Office Furniture Industry with Steelcase, Westinghouse, Herman Miller and Knoll. During this time he served as an elder in his church and was a member of the Holland City Council.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife Stephanie of 39 years; his Lhasa Apso dogs Spenser and Chloe; his sister Jane (Kevin) Clark and their 3 sons and grandchildren; sister in-law, nephew, cousins; dear friends; and business associates.
Others who walked before Jim are his parents Harvey and Jeane Buter, grandparents, aunts and uncles. His wife's parents and brother-in-law recently preceded him also.
A funeral service will be held at First Reformed Church, 630 State Street, Holland, on Saturday, February 23, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be from 12-1:00pm prior to the service. The Rev. Dr. Dan Gillett and Pastor Dick Doden officiating. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The (), and the Van Andel Institute - 333 Bostwick Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503 .
To leave a memory or to sign an online registry, please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.