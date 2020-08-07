Jimmie Leroy Bond, age 79, of Fennville, left this world peacefully to be with Jesus on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at home, surrounded by family. The son of Herbert & Rena (Mennenga) Bond, he was born on January 13, 1941 in Allegan. Graduating from Fennville High School, Jimmie then went to work construction and retired at the age of 57 from Palisades Nuclear Power Plant. Some of Jimmie's favorite hobbies were, cooking and fishing with his son Jimmie, brother Ron and good friend Randy. Road running and shopping with daughters, Kathie and Kimmie. He enjoyed his sister Wanda's company, and her good cooking and treats. However his family was his highest priority and being around them gave him the most joy. Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Patty Riddell and Linda Green. Surviving are his loving wife of 60 years, Gloria Bond; son Jimmie (Roberta) Bond; daughters, Kathie Latham and Kim (Scott) Russell; grandchildren, Jamie, Michael, Brad, Kristen, Jason, Joseph, Melissa, Savannah and Logan; twenty great grandchildren; his loving dog, Abby; sister, Wanda; brother, Ron; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed dearly by his family along with his old friends and new. Special thanks for his extraordinary care from the Cancer Center and Hospice of Holland. No service being held. Cremation has taken place. To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Jimmie's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.NeptuneSociety.com