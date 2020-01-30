|
|
Joan Dams, 88, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in Holland. Joan and her husband Gordon were happily married for 70 years and raised their family of four in Holland. They were charter members of Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church.
Joan was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Bob Lipinski. She is survived by her husband Gordon, children Don and Kathy Boersen, Pat and Tom VanderLaan, Doug and Robin Dams, and Barb Lipinski; and by 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Gene and Shirley Dams.
A memorial service will be 11am, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Holland Heights Christian Reformed Church, 836 East 8th Street, Holland. Visitation will be 4-6pm, Friday, January 31, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland. Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Dams family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 30, 2020