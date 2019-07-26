|
Joan Marie Darling, age 60, of Holland was born into her new life on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Joan or as some knew her, Joannie, was a gentle, kind and humble spirit. She was often quiet and reserved, but always held steadfast to her faith. Joan's life-long sacrifices for her children spoke volumes of her selfless and caring nature. Her smile would brighten a room and would shine even brighter for those in need of comfort. Joan had a passion for interior design and she loved tending to her many flowers and plants. Above all though, it was the time she spent with her grandchildren that was most precious to her. They affectionately called her Nana. Nana taught her beloved grandchildren about God's promises through the beauty of rainbows. She had a wonderfully unique sense of humor, which she graciously shared with those around her. Joan will be missed dearly, but her legacy will forever live on in the hearts that she touched with her beautiful spirit.
She was preceded in death by her parents Don and Celia Plasman and a brother Donnie Plasman.
She is survived by her children: Tonia and Scott Butterworth of Allendale, Sarah and Jason Schut of Holland and Tieg and Tiffany Darling of Hudsonville; grandchildren: Haley Newenhouse, Isabelle Schut, Gideon Schut and Benny Darling; sisters and brother: Mary and Marty Praamsma of Holland, Julie and Mark Copier of Holland and Bob Plasman of Holland; nieces, nephews and cousins
A memorial visitation will be from 7-9 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street in Holland. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be given to the Center for Women in Transition, 411 Butternut Drive, Holland, MI 49424. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 26, 2019