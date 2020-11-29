Joan Dykema, age 88 of Holland, passed away into her heavenly home Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Resthaven Care Center in Holland.
Joan was born on March 10, 1932 to Julia and Harold Kolenbrander. She worked at Meijer part time for many years and later did house cleaning for people, and was a member of Intersection Ministries (formerly Grace Reformed). In her younger years, she enjoyed riding horses, roller skating, golfing, going out to eat, and going camping. She and Cornelius traveled to Florida in the winter for the past 18 years in retirement. She had many health issues in her later years which caused her to move to Resthaven until she passed on Thursday.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband Cornelius in 2013; a brother Keith TerBeek; sister Barb Kole; step brothers Lloyd and Eva TerBeek and Paul and Ida Mae TerBeek; step sister Mick and Bill Zyck. She was also preceded in death by 2 step grandchildren, Tim Dykema and Tom Dykema.
Surviving her are her children, Laurie (Edwin) Menken, Deb (Ken) Dykema, and Kristi (John) Merritt; 5 grandchildren, Tracy (Kevin) Crandall, Kevin Menken, Amber (Travis) Dyk, Amanda (Matt) Cisler, and Corey Merritt; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; a brother Denny Adams; step sister Bea (Charley) Egbers; many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
A private memorial celebration of Joan's life will take place Monday, November 30, 2020. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Resthaven who cared for Joan over the years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Resthaven Care Center, 280 W. 40th St., Holland.
