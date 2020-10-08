1/1
Joan Gezon
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Marie (Van Malsen) Gezon, age 93 of Holland, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.
She was born in Grand Rapids, MI, on April 19, 1927, to Clarence and Gertrude (Schurink) Van Malsen.
Joan graduated from Ottawa Hills High School and attended Calvin College. In 1947 she married H. Roger Gezon. She loved the Lord with all her heart, her family, and her friends. She was very talented at singing and playing the piano and, even at the end of her life, singing lifted her and those around her. Bible Study and tennis were on her priority list. Joan was a member of Christ Memorial Church where she loved singing in the choir.
Joan was preceded in death by her brother, parents, all her in-laws and her beloved husband H. Roger Gezon in 2010.
She is survived by her children, Ruth (Jim) Dreyer, William (Nancy) Gezon, David (Nance) Gezon, Timothy (Kristi) Gezon, and Robert (Melissa) Gezon; 16 grandchildren, Beth (Kurt), Krista, Michael, Marc, Brian, Lisa (Tim), Jessica, Julie (Dave), Nicole (Steve), Benjamin (Ashley), Daniel (Joanna), Nicholas, Jenna, Benjamin, Sara (Max), and Mariada; 16 Great Grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Memorial Church Choir.
The family thanks the staff at Eagle Harbor (The Inn at Freedom Village) for their excellent care of Mom for many years.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel. For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved