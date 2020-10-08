Joan Marie (Van Malsen) Gezon, age 93 of Holland, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.
She was born in Grand Rapids, MI, on April 19, 1927, to Clarence and Gertrude (Schurink) Van Malsen.
Joan graduated from Ottawa Hills High School and attended Calvin College. In 1947 she married H. Roger Gezon. She loved the Lord with all her heart, her family, and her friends. She was very talented at singing and playing the piano and, even at the end of her life, singing lifted her and those around her. Bible Study and tennis were on her priority list. Joan was a member of Christ Memorial Church where she loved singing in the choir.
Joan was preceded in death by her brother, parents, all her in-laws and her beloved husband H. Roger Gezon in 2010.
She is survived by her children, Ruth (Jim) Dreyer, William (Nancy) Gezon, David (Nance) Gezon, Timothy (Kristi) Gezon, and Robert (Melissa) Gezon; 16 grandchildren, Beth (Kurt), Krista, Michael, Marc, Brian, Lisa (Tim), Jessica, Julie (Dave), Nicole (Steve), Benjamin (Ashley), Daniel (Joanna), Nicholas, Jenna, Benjamin, Sara (Max), and Mariada; 16 Great Grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Burial will be in Lakewood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christ Memorial Church Choir.
The family thanks the staff at Eagle Harbor (The Inn at Freedom Village) for their excellent care of Mom for many years.
