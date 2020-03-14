|
|
Joan "Joann" Marie (Braun) Lacy of Fennville, Michigan, age 63, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born to William and Regina (Wuerfel) Braun on June 13, 1956. Joan was born the fifth of six children in Douglas, Michigan.
Joan loved gardening, knitting, quilting, birding watching, and woodworking, among other hobbies. Joan also loved classic cars, and going to car shows.
Joan is survived by her husband of 37 years, Mitchell Lacy, her loving daughter Brittany (Trevor) Oseland, step daughters Tammy (Ronald) Aemisegger, Michelle Christensen, step son Steve (Amanda) Lacy, sisters Annelise Braun and Elaine (Randy) Slikkers, brothers-in-law Mike (Teresa) Lacy, Melvin (Sheila) Lacy, sister-in-law Lorie (Todd) Schut, mother-in-law Lorine (Ken) Meggs, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Elvira Frank and Mildred Braun, brother Roland Frank, father-in-law Voyd Lacy and sons Matthew and Jonathan Lacy.
A memorial service is planned for Sunday, March 22 at 3:00 PM held at the Holland Seventh-day Adventist Church at 11279 E Ottogan Street, Holland, Michigan. It will be live-streamed at http://bit.ly/LacyFuneral
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 14, 2020