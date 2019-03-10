|
|
Joan Norma Zuverink went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 8, 2019 at American House, Lighthouse Manor in Holland. She was born in Zeeland on December 19, 1930 to Benjamin and Rena (Schreur) Zwagerman. Joan lived in Zeeland her entire life. In 1952, she married Arnold Zuverink, who preceded her in death in 2013.
Joan worked for Bennett Woods as a machine operator until she became a full time homemaker. Joan enjoyed needlework, reading, coloring, caring for her houseplants, bird watching, and time with family.
Joan is survived by her children Sharon Walters, Larry and Becky Zuverink, and Rick and Carol Zuverink. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, sister Elaine Kloosterman, brother Marvin Zwagerman, sister-in-law Joan Zwagerman, and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Arnold, son-in-law Ronald Walters, granddaughter Sarah Walters, brothers and sisters Don and Phyllis Zwagerman, Gordon Zwagerman, Jean and David Buist, and John Zwagerman, in-laws John Kloosterman, Elaine Zwagerman, Gerrit and Martha Zuverink, George and Gertrude Zuverink, John and Margaret Zuverink, Gilbert and Alice Zuverink, Gladys and John Casemier, and June and Henry Haverdink.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family for visitation from 4-7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at First Christian Reformed Church, 15 S. Church St, Zeeland, with Reverend Bernard Mulder officiating. Burial will be in Zeeland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to Hospice of Holland. Our family wishes to thank the caregivers at American House Beachside and Lighthouse, and Hospice of Holland for the loving care given to Joan. An online registry is available at www.yntemafh.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019