Joan Nyenhuis, age 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Joan was born on September 26, 1941 in Holland, Michigan, where she lived her entire life. She was preceded in death by her brother Burton Nyenhuis and sisters Ruby Zimmerman and Marjorie Castaneda.
Joan is survived by her eight nieces and nephews – Cheryl Sabas, Mike Zimmerman, Brian "Fritz" Zimmerman, Nancy Hanson, John Nyenhuis, Karen Leiderman, Mary Neyman, and Lois Forsmann – as well as a step-sister and step-niece, Dorothy Den Bleyker and Karen Arnoldink.
She also leaves behind a dear friend and neighbor, Kelly Palomo, whom Joan grew to love as her own daughter.
Joan enjoyed outings and excursions with Kelly around the Holland area – and eating Hudsonville ice cream! – and helping keep far-flung branches of the family in touch through her timely adoption of email and texting. Throughout her life, Joan transcended physical challenges to embrace all the blessings of independence that the Lord provided; her example is a legacy that her survivors continue to enjoy even though we miss her.
In lieu of a formal service, Joan requested that her ashes be scattered – "in the mountains, if possible." Her nephew Mike and his family hope to fulfill this request during an upcoming trip out west.
