1/
Joan Nyenhuis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Nyenhuis, age 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Joan was born on September 26, 1941 in Holland, Michigan, where she lived her entire life. She was preceded in death by her brother Burton Nyenhuis and sisters Ruby Zimmerman and Marjorie Castaneda.
Joan is survived by her eight nieces and nephews – Cheryl Sabas, Mike Zimmerman, Brian "Fritz" Zimmerman, Nancy Hanson, John Nyenhuis, Karen Leiderman, Mary Neyman, and Lois Forsmann – as well as a step-sister and step-niece, Dorothy Den Bleyker and Karen Arnoldink.
She also leaves behind a dear friend and neighbor, Kelly Palomo, whom Joan grew to love as her own daughter.
Joan enjoyed outings and excursions with Kelly around the Holland area – and eating Hudsonville ice cream! – and helping keep far-flung branches of the family in touch through her timely adoption of email and texting. Throughout her life, Joan transcended physical challenges to embrace all the blessings of independence that the Lord provided; her example is a legacy that her survivors continue to enjoy even though we miss her.
In lieu of a formal service, Joan requested that her ashes be scattered – "in the mountains, if possible." Her nephew Mike and his family hope to fulfill this request during an upcoming trip out west.
The family is being served by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved