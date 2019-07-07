Home

Joan Roberts


1937 - 2019
Joan Roberts Obituary
Joan Marie Roberts, 82, passed away at the Allegan County Medical Care Community in Allegan, Michigan with her daughter by her side. Joan was born in Zeeland, Michigan to the late Thomas and Johanna Kraai. Joan was a giving soul that loved to help others. She was a member of the first Presbyterian Church in Zephyr Hills, Florida, president of the Women's Auxiliary of the Holland American Legion and organized the Holland VFW fish fry. Joan was an avid bowler, enjoyed golfing, drawing and loved to spend time in her flower garden. Joan is survived by her children, Jody (Jim) Zwiers, Tom (Kerri) Kievit, Dan (Beth) Kievit and Chris (Cindy) Kievit; step-children, Jeff Roberts and Shelly (Elfrid) Roche; sisters, Marcia Seinen and Ruth Dyster; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren. Joan is preceded in death by her husband, John Roberts; her parents, Thomas and Johanna Kraai; brothers, Earl Kraai, Jim Kraai and Gordi Kraai. A memorial service will take place at noon on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at American Legion Post 6, 10820 Paw Paw Drive, Holland. A luncheon will follow the service.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 7, 2019
